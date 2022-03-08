Gujranwala commissioner inspects various projects during Sialkot visit

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Ehsan Bhutta visited Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Daska on Tuesday and inspected construction work at the Trauma Centre.

He reviewed the medical facilities provided to the injured and patients in emergencies. The commissioner also visited various wards of THQ Daska Hospital and inquired from patients and their families about the quality of medical treatment facilities and urged the local hospital authorities present on the spot to ensure provision of quality medical facilities to citizens. He said doctors, paramedics and other staff of the hospital have to perform their duties diligently and honestly, in this regard.

Later, Commissioner Gujranwala Ehsan Bhutta reached Sialkot city through Sambrial Interchange and visited different areas of the city. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abdul Rauf, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Murtaza, CEO Sialkot Waste Management Company Khalid Goraya, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf and local officials of relevant departments.

The commissioner inspected the sanitation and waste lifting process and met the sanitary workers and appreciated them over their services.

Later, the commissioner visited the birthplace of Allama Iqbal, the poet of the East. In-charge Iqbal Manzil Riaz Hussain Naqvi briefed him about the residence of Allama Iqbal. The commissioner also visited Shawala Teja Singh, a historical place of worship of Hindu community in Mohallah Dharowal.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi, while giving a briefing about the ongoing construction work for rehabilitation of Shawala, said that Rs. 25 million was being spent on the decoration and restoration of the worship place.

Later, Commissioner Gujranwala Ehsan Bhutta reached Jinnah cricket Stadium and inspected the construction work on the project under construction of High Performance Cricket academy.

The commissioner also visited Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Memorial Hospital Sialkot and inspected various departments of the hospital including emergency.