Gujranwala connects with Sialkot Motorway

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) In a remarkable achievement, Gujranwala has been seamlessly connected to the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway within an unprecedented span of five months. The newly inaugurated Gujranwala Expressway, a mega project, was formally opened for traffic by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Covering a distance of 15.2 km with two lanes, the expressway reduces travel time between Gujranwala and Lahore to an impressive 45 minutes.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during his inspection of the expressway, commended the high-quality construction work and lauded the performance of FWO (Frontier Works Organization). The citizens of Gujranwala can now reach Lahore in the time it takes to travel from Lahore city to the defense area, according to a handout issued here Monday.

Approximately 8,500 vehicles are expected to traverse the Gujranwala Expressway daily, ensuring convenient and efficient travel for thousands of passengers. Furthermore, Chief Minister Naqvi inaugurated the 74 km long stretch from Gujranwala to Kot Sarwar Interchange, Hafizabad Road.

Addressing the media after the expressway's opening, Chief Minister Punjab acknowledged the relentless efforts of various stakeholders. Secretary Communication and Works, through multiple visits, played a pivotal role, and the local administration demonstrated unwavering dedication. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman swiftly resolved issues related to the expressway, while Commissioner Gujranwala and his team worked diligently to acquire land.

Chief Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude for the dedication of individuals like Colonel Imran, who worked tirelessly, even at late hours, to ensure the project's timely completion. The entire team, including the Planning and Development Department, contributed day and night to the expressway's construction.

Looking ahead, Mohsin Naqvi announced plans for a commercial area around the Gujranwala Expressway and the construction of an overhead bridge connecting it to Chan da Qilla. He shared the exciting news of initiating the Safe City Project in Gujranwala, emphasizing its utility for citizens and potential benefits for election monitoring.

With the inauguration of the Gujranwala Expressway, the distance between Lahore and Gujranwala has been significantly reduced to 45 minutes, marking a crucial development for the city. Notably, ongoing projects like Band road, SL3, and several others are nearing completion, showcasing the commitment to finishing initiated endeavors.

Present at the inauguration ceremony were Provincial Ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Chairman Planning and Development board, Secretary Health, Secretary Housing, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner Gujranwala, RPO Gujranwala, Deputy Commissioner, and other relevant authorities.