Gujranwala Division Lauded For Top Performance In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 02:20 PM

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi on Thursday credited teamwork as the key factor behind Gujranwala Division's top ranking among Punjab's administrative regions.

According to Commissioner office, during a meeting with the Divisional Peace Committee led by Vice Chairman Muhammad Saeed Ahmed Siddiqui, Shirazi emphasized the collaborative effort that secured the division's first position in the Chief Minister's performance index.

"This achievement is not the result of individual work, but collective dedication," Shirazi stated, acknowledging the contributions of local scholars and peace committee members.

Siddiqui praised the commissioner's leadership, describing the Gujranwala team as "the best in Punjab" and congratulating them on their outstanding performance.

The delegation presented Shirazi with an appreciation souvenir, symbolizing recognition of the division's administrative excellence.

