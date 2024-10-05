Gujranwala division wins National Rescue Challenge-2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer congratulated the champion team from Gujranwala for winning the National Rescue Challenge-2024, as well as the teams that excelled in various individual challenges. He emphasised that the Rescue Challenge aims to enhance the capabilities of emergency services and foster better coordination to response to emergencies and disasters. Dr. Rizwan Naseer highlighted the importance of effective coordination and cooperation among emergency services in affected areas, stating that such efforts can save the maximum number of lives during emergencies.

Eighteen teams including 9 divisional teams from Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), CDA Islamabad, Rescue Warden, Aga Khan National Habitat, Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, Rescue Scouts Sialkot and Rescue Punjab participated in the National Rescue Challenge. The closing ceremony of the National Rescue Challenge was held at Emergency Services Academy and Rescue Headquarters, Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore.

The closing ceremony was attended by the participating teams including officers of the Emergency Services Academy and Headquarters, rescuers, rescue cadets, Representatives of emergency services and a large number of people from civil society.

The National Rescue Challenge-2024 included seven skill-based challenges, evaluated by impartial, trained instructors according to international standards. The Gujranwala Division emerged as the overall champion, outperforming 18 top teams from all over the Pakistan. Bahawalpur secured the second position in the overall competition, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took third position.

In individual categories, Rawalpindi claimed first position in the trauma challenge, Bahawalpur excelled in the water rescue challenge and Multan won the deep well rescue challenge. The National Rescue Challenge aimed to enhance coordination and improve the lifesaving skills of emergency services.

At the end, Secretary Emergency Services presented the winning trophy to the Gujranwala Rescue Team. Prizes were also awarded to the teams that triumphed in various individual competitions, celebrating their achievements in the national event aimed at enhancing the capabilities of emergency responders.