Open Menu

Gujranwala Division Wins National Rescue Challenge-2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Gujranwala division wins National Rescue Challenge-2024

Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer congratulated the champion team from Gujranwala for winning the National Rescue Challenge-2024, as well as the teams that excelled in various individual challenges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer congratulated the champion team from Gujranwala for winning the National Rescue Challenge-2024, as well as the teams that excelled in various individual challenges. He emphasised that the Rescue Challenge aims to enhance the capabilities of emergency services and foster better coordination to response to emergencies and disasters. Dr. Rizwan Naseer highlighted the importance of effective coordination and cooperation among emergency services in affected areas, stating that such efforts can save the maximum number of lives during emergencies.

Eighteen teams including 9 divisional teams from Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), CDA Islamabad, Rescue Warden, Aga Khan National Habitat, Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, Rescue Scouts Sialkot and Rescue Punjab participated in the National Rescue Challenge. The closing ceremony of the National Rescue Challenge was held at Emergency Services Academy and Rescue Headquarters, Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore.

The closing ceremony was attended by the participating teams including officers of the Emergency Services Academy and Headquarters, rescuers, rescue cadets, Representatives of emergency services and a large number of people from civil society.

The National Rescue Challenge-2024 included seven skill-based challenges, evaluated by impartial, trained instructors according to international standards. The Gujranwala Division emerged as the overall champion, outperforming 18 top teams from all over the Pakistan. Bahawalpur secured the second position in the overall competition, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took third position.

In individual categories, Rawalpindi claimed first position in the trauma challenge, Bahawalpur excelled in the water rescue challenge and Multan won the deep well rescue challenge. The National Rescue Challenge aimed to enhance coordination and improve the lifesaving skills of emergency services. The National Rescue Challenge aimed to enhance coordination and improve the lifesaving skills of emergency services.

At the end, Secretary Emergency Services presented the winning trophy to the Gujranwala Rescue Team. Prizes were also awarded to the teams that triumphed in various individual competitions, celebrating their achievements in the national event aimed at enhancing the capabilities of emergency responders.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Water Civil Society Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Azad Jammu And Kashmir Capital Development Authority Event All From Top

Recent Stories

CM visits Bank of Punjab, sets target to lead rank ..

CM visits Bank of Punjab, sets target to lead rankings

20 seconds ago
 Qaiser Ahmed for boosting foreign investment in ma ..

Qaiser Ahmed for boosting foreign investment in maritime sector

9 seconds ago
 Scientific symposium on date palm held

Scientific symposium on date palm held

11 seconds ago
 Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad

Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms ..

Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media

4 hours ago
 Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers marty ..

Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan

6 hours ago
Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to ..

Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore

6 hours ago
 Poverty and inflation fuel despair in Tunisia ahea ..

Poverty and inflation fuel despair in Tunisia ahead of election

13 seconds ago
 Oil extends gains, jobs report lifts Wall Street

Oil extends gains, jobs report lifts Wall Street

14 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

10 hours ago
 UN decries Israel's deadly airstrike on West Bank, ..

UN decries Israel's deadly airstrike on West Bank, attacks on Gaza schools

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan