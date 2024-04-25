Gujranwala Expressway to complete by April-end: Minister Sohaib Bherth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Sohaib Ahmed Bherth has said the Gujranwala Expressway will complete by the end of this month [April], as his department, with the help of Forest Department Punjab, is planting trees on both sides of the road, making it the greenest road of the province.

He expressed these views during his visit to Gujranwala Expressway to inspect its construction work, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

Sohaib Bharth was accompanied by Minister for Specialised Health Punjab Khawaja Sulman Rafique, Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf and other officials.

The minister said the expressway would reduce the travel time from Lahore to Gujranwala to only 45 minutes with a fast and smooth travel for travelers.

He disclosed that another portion of 74-km expressway from Gujranwala to Kot Sakhi Sarwar was under progress and on the stage of laying of Asphalt layer. "This expressway will make travel fast and smooth and will link Gujranwala to Hafizabad and Lahore Islamabad Motorway," Bharth disclosed. He also said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz had been taking too much interest in providing better travel facilities to masses and five mega expressways were also being constructed in south Punjab, which would link almost a dozens of districts.