Gujranwala Expressway To Complete By April-end: Minister Sohaib Bherth
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Sohaib Ahmed Bherth has said the Gujranwala Expressway will complete by the end of this month [April], as his department, with the help of Forest Department Punjab, is planting trees on both sides of the road, making it the greenest road of the province.
He expressed these views during his visit to Gujranwala Expressway to inspect its construction work, said a handout issued here on Thursday.
Sohaib Bharth was accompanied by Minister for Specialised Health Punjab Khawaja Sulman Rafique, Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf and other officials.
The minister said the expressway would reduce the travel time from Lahore to Gujranwala to only 45 minutes with a fast and smooth travel for travelers.
He disclosed that another portion of 74-km expressway from Gujranwala to Kot Sakhi Sarwar was under progress and on the stage of laying of Asphalt layer. "This expressway will make travel fast and smooth and will link Gujranwala to Hafizabad and Lahore Islamabad Motorway," Bharth disclosed. He also said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz had been taking too much interest in providing better travel facilities to masses and five mega expressways were also being constructed in south Punjab, which would link almost a dozens of districts.
Recent Stories
SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murder suspect apprehended in Attock3 minutes ago
-
Attock police foil narcotics smuggling attempt4 minutes ago
-
Private schools open doors to poor students for free education under agreement with Distt. Admin4 minutes ago
-
Hajj training for intending pilgrims held13 minutes ago
-
Private education sector demands allocation of funds for educational institutions13 minutes ago
-
DG Libraries inaugurates third day of book fair13 minutes ago
-
Police conducts crackdown against drug dealers13 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death by dumper14 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian envoy emphasises working for collective prosperity14 minutes ago
-
Family of slain police officer demands justice24 minutes ago
-
Abdul Wasay, Faisal Wawda take oath as Senators24 minutes ago
-
Colorful event inaugurated at KUST33 minutes ago