Open Menu

Gujranwala Expressway To Complete By April-end: Minister Sohaib Bherth

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Gujranwala Expressway to complete by April-end: Minister Sohaib Bherth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Sohaib Ahmed Bherth has said the Gujranwala Expressway will complete by the end of this month [April], as his department, with the help of Forest Department Punjab, is planting trees on both sides of the road, making it the greenest road of the province.

He expressed these views during his visit to Gujranwala Expressway to inspect its construction work, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

Sohaib Bharth was accompanied by Minister for Specialised Health Punjab Khawaja Sulman Rafique, Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf and other officials.

The minister said the expressway would reduce the travel time from Lahore to Gujranwala to only 45 minutes with a fast and smooth travel for travelers.

He disclosed that another portion of 74-km expressway from Gujranwala to Kot Sakhi Sarwar was under progress and on the stage of laying of Asphalt layer. "This expressway will make travel fast and smooth and will link Gujranwala to Hafizabad and Lahore Islamabad Motorway," Bharth disclosed. He also said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz had been taking too much interest in providing better travel facilities to masses and five mega expressways were also being constructed in south Punjab, which would link almost a dozens of districts.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Motorway Visit Road Gujranwala Progress Hafizabad National University From

Recent Stories

SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi

SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls th ..

Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake

3 hours ago
 Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

3 hours ago
 Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from ..

Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket

4 hours ago
 Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza peopl ..

Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people

4 hours ago
 Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women ..

Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..

6 hours ago
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

18 hours ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

18 hours ago
 Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan