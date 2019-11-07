(@FahadShabbir)

Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that people are showing desperation and taking to the streets against coward and apologetic attitude of the rulers on Kashmir

Gujranwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th November, 2019) Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that people are showing desperation and taking to the streets against coward and apologetic attitude of the rulers on Kashmir.Talking to the journalists after addressing a prize distribution ceremony here on Thursday, he justified the anti-government agitations by different segments of the society, saying the incapable rulers were unable to mend their way of governance.Senator Siraj said the people knew this government was not their representative and it came into power on wish of someone else.

But even then, he added, the PTI which claimed to be the agent of change miserably failed to show performance in any sector and proved itself the agent of status quo. He said there was no difference in domestic, foreign, social and economic policies of the present and past governments.

The status quo parties, he said, were ruling over country for decades and they were responsible for the country's problems. Feudal lords, waderas and capitalists, he said, were part of the political hierarchy and were ruthlessly looting country's resources.

He said the ruling elites of Pakistan were the representative of international imperialist lobbies and they were the real hurdle in enforcement of a system based on the brilliant principles of islam.Sirajul Haq said the JI was playing the role of real opposition, exposing the rulers' tall claims on Kashmir and highlighting the genius issues of unemployment, inflation, corruption and law and order.

He said the government was blindly following the directions of the IMF, enslaving the people of Pakistan.The JI chief said the people of Kashmir were fighting the case of realization of Pakistan for 72 years.

But, he added, the rulers abandoned them on a occasion when they were facing the most difficult situation in their history of struggle against Indian occupation. He also expressed regret over the silence of international community against the worst human rights violation in the held region by the Indian occupied forces.

He warned the rulers against Indian designs on the region, saying turning Pakistan into a desert was the plan of the Modi government.