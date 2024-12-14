Gujranwala launches 5-day anti-Polio drive

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) A 5-day national anti-polio campaign kicked off in Gujranwala, aiming to vaccinate over 1 million children in the district and Wazirabad. Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed inaugurated the campaign at the Government Maternity Hospital Satellite Town on Saturday, administering polio vaccine and vitamin A drops to children under 5 years old.

During the campaign, 1,031,00 children under 5 years old would be vaccinated, and there would be 4,059 mobile teams, 161 fixed teams, and 73 transit teams.

The campaign would continue from December 16-20.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Ahmed emphasized the importance of the campaign, urging parents to cooperate with polio teams to ensure their children receive the vaccine. The campaign is part of a broader effort to eradicate polio in Pakistan, with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif previously inaugurating an anti-polio vaccination drive across the province.

