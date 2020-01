Gujranwala Police arrest proclaimed offenders' gang

A local police team of police station Saddar Sarai Alamgir on Saturday raided and apprehended a gang of proclaimed offenders of category A

GURANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :A local police team of police station Saddar Sarai Alamgir on Saturday raided and apprehended a gang of proclaimed offenders of category A.

According to police sources, four dacoits and rapists who had unleashed a reign of terror in Gujrat and Sarai Alamgir have been neutralized by Gujranwala Region Police. Local police were proceeding the investigation.

They claimed that the raid was conducted on the reference of passed source report about criminal gang and pointed out by Special Branch Gujrat representative.

The arrested proclaimed offenders included Yasir (Pahar) s/o Ghulzar Ahmad caste Awan r/o Vill Kohar Sarai Alamgir Gujrat, Nabeel (Goshi) s/o Naeem alias Nanah caste Gujjar r/o Khokhran, Suqlain (Mottu) s/o Malazam Hussain caste Awan r/o Dhori and Qamar Abbas s/o Muhammad Asghar r/o Gulyana.

The arrested proclaimed offenders had extensive criminal records as eight FIRs were lodged against Yasir (Pahar) included FIR no. 211 dated 03-07-15 U/S 13-2A/2015 PAO PS Sadar Sarai Alamgir, FIR no.

267 dated 09-12-15 U/S 302, 148/149 PPC PS Sadar Sarai Alamgir, FIR no. 162 dated 13-08-16 U/S 324, 149/148 PPC 7ATA PS Sadar Sarai Alamgir, FIR no. 06 dated 10-01-17 U/S 324/353, 34, PAO 13-2B/15 PS Sadar Sarai Alamgir, FIR no. 92 dated 25-05-17 U/S 395/412 PPC PS Sadar Sarai Alamgir, FIR no. 110 dated 01-07-19 U/S 324/353, 148/149 PS Sadar Sarai Alamgir, FIR no. 180 dated 30-08-19 U/S 302/34 PS Sadar Sarai Alamgir and FIR no. 190 dated 23-09-19 U/S 302/324, 353/149, 148 PS Sadar Sarai Alamgir.

Similarly, Nabeel (Goshi) was facing four FIRs included FIR no. 92 dated 25-05-07 U/S 395 PPC PS Sadar Sarai Alamgir, FIR no. 162 dated 13-08-16 U/S 324, 149/148 PS Sadar Sarai Alamgir, FIR no. 110 dated 01-07-19 U/S 324/353, 148/149 PS Sadar Sarai Alamgir and FIR no. 190 dated 23-09-19 U/S 302/324, 353/149, 148 PS Sadar Sarai Alamgir.

One FIR was lodged against Suqlain (Mottu) with FIR no. 74 dated 09-04-17 U/S 302/148, 149/109 PPC PS Sadar Sarai Alamgir while an FIR was lodged against Qamar Abbas with FIR no. 244 dated 23-12-19 U/S 302 PPC PS Gulyana.