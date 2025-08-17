Gujranwala Police Arrest Rickshaw Driver For Theft Of Cash, Gold Ornaments
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 03:40 PM
GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The People's Colony Police Gujranwala on Sunday arrested a rickshaw driver, Muhammad Noman Sarwar, for stealing cash and gold ornaments worth approximately one crore rupees from a woman.
According to police sources, the police took timely and successful action and traced out the accused with the help of modern scientific methods and safe city cameras.
The police recovered 22 tolas of gold and lakhs of rupees in cash from the accused through swift response and effective investigation, leading to the arrest and recovery of stolen goods.
CPO Muhammad Ayaz Saleem praised the police team for their efforts, stating that the protection of lives and property of citizens is the top priority of the police.
He assured that criminal elements cannot escape the clutches of the law.
