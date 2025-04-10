Open Menu

Gujranwala Police Launch Crackdown On Dacoits

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Gujranwala police launch crackdown on dacoits

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Gujranwala City Police have arrested two members of the notorious Asad dacoit gang on Thursday, recovering two motorcycles and Rs 50,000 in cash.

According to police spokesman ,the accused identified as Asad and Nasir, were apprehended by a police team led by CIA DSP Ansar Javed Mohal, demonstrating exceptional performance in tackling crime.

During interrogation, the accused revealed they committed robberies across the district, escaping detection.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ayaz Saleem emphasized that the police will deal with anti-social elements firmly, ensuring a peaceful environment for citizens.

He congratulated CIA DSP Ansar Javed Mohal and his team on their excellent performance, highlighting the police department's commitment to public safety.

APP/aqm/378

