Gujranwala Police launches crackdown against motorcycles without Helmet

City Traffic Police in Gujranwala has launched a strict crackdown against motorcyclist and issued over 800 challans to bikers travelling without wearing a helmet on several roads of the city

Gujranwala Police is set to make the city's traffic more safe and secure, and has introduced a number of regulatory changes to improve its control over the traffic.

According to Traffic police officials , a countrywide campaign against people riding motorcycles without a helmet seems to be getting stricter than ever.

With a recent crackdown against motorcyclists police seem to be working on a controversial method to stop riders from riding bikes without helmets, said a Police warden while talking to private news channel.

Pamphlets of awareness were also be distributed among citizens in chowks of the roads, officials added.

City Traffic official explained, the mission behind the special campaign is to make the journey of two-wheelers safe on the road.

In this regard, an awareness campaign is also underway by arranging seminars to create awareness among the bike riders.

Moreover, almost all the fuel pumps have started acting upon the orders of not giving petrol to any biker without a helmet which is helpful in implementing the law.

The present government is keen to make the road journey as safe as possible to reduce the yearly casualties and injuries in road accidents, officials says.