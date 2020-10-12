UrduPoint.com
Gujranwala Rally Against Incumbent Incompetent Govt Will Be Decisive , Says Rana Sana Ullah

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sana Ullah says there is no place of “lotacracy” in the party as no one has right to defy the order of the leadership.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah said the first rally under Pakistan Democratic Movement against current incompetent government would be decisive.

Rana Sana Ullah said all parties unanimously decided to send government packing and opposition did not fear ill tactics of the rulers.

“This Oct 16 rally against this incompetent government will be decisive one,” said Rana Sana Ullah while talking to the reporters outside Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday.

The PML-N leader said job of rented spokesperson was only to criticize opposition while the price of flour reached Rs80, sugar Rs110 per kg and prices of medicines increased six folds.

“Masses are unable to manage their household budget and even afford bread,” said Rana Sana Ullah. He stated that there was no place for “lotacracy” in the party and any MPA or MNA would not have courage to disagree with decisions of party leadership. He pointed out that the leadership would take decision on right time regarding resignation from the assemblies.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended interim bail of Rana Sanaullah Captain (retd) Safdar and other PML-N leaders till Oct 15 in NAB office clash case.

