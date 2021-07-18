UrduPoint.com
Gujranwala Seeks Pak Army’s Help For COVID-19 SOPs

Sun 18th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Gujranwala seeks Pak Army’s help for COVID-19 SOPs

The local administration has warned the public that FIRs will be registered against the individuals found violating Coronavirus SOPs.

GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2021) Authorities in Gujranwala on Sunday summoned the Pakistan Army to help them implement SOPs to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The local administration warned the general public to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs, making it clear that individuals involved in violating the Sops would be booked.

Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner Sohail had called Pakistan Army for help in implementation of Coronavirus SOps in the district under his control. He added that the army would be included in the joint teams of police and the district administration.

Besides it, certain areas of Gujranwala were under a smart lockdown and teams were deployed to monitor the exit and entry points of the area.

