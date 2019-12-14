UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gujranwala Shuttle Train To Be Introduced After Jallo Shuttle: Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 07:01 PM

Gujranwala Shuttle train to be introduced after Jallo Shuttle: Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

The Pakistan Railways will introduce a new shuttle train between Lahore and Gujranwala from the next month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways will introduce a new shuttle train between Lahore and Gujranwala from the next month.

This was said by Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad while talking to the media at the Railway Station here Saturday during inaugural ceremony of Jallo Shuttle Train which will run between Lahore and Wahga Railway Stations.

The minister said that Jallo Shuttle train was being restored after 22 years and credit of the train went to the PR Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and railway employees. He also announced a new shuttle train between Lahore and Raiwind which would be introduced soon, adding that train culture would be restored which was beauty of the city.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Gujranwala Shuttle train in January, he said and hoped that the Prime Minister would also inaugurate rehabilitation of the Main Line-1 (ML-1) soon. "The PC-1 of the ML-1 is under progress which will be finalized in February and March 2020," he said.

The minister said that after the completion of ML-1, the entire 1,875-kilometres track from Peshawar to Karachi would be fenced and entry would not be possible on tracks, adding that speed of the train would be 160km/hour which would cover the distance from Lahore to Karachi in just seven hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Raiwind Peshawar Prime Minister Rashid Gujranwala Progress January February March 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Malaysian Prime Minister Slams US Sanctions Agains ..

10 minutes ago

Fresh rains, snowfall add to miseries of people in ..

10 minutes ago

Sindh reports two new cases of polio bringing tota ..

10 minutes ago

Turkey Asked US for New Offer of Patriot Missiles ..

10 minutes ago

Australia take huge lead against New Zealand in fi ..

11 minutes ago

Boucher named South African head coach

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.