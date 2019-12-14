Gujranwala Shuttle train to be introduced after Jallo Shuttle: Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Railways will introduce a new shuttle train between Lahore and Gujranwala from the next month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways will introduce a new shuttle train between Lahore and Gujranwala from the next month.

This was said by Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad while talking to the media at the Railway Station here Saturday during inaugural ceremony of Jallo Shuttle Train which will run between Lahore and Wahga Railway Stations.

The minister said that Jallo Shuttle train was being restored after 22 years and credit of the train went to the PR Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and railway employees. He also announced a new shuttle train between Lahore and Raiwind which would be introduced soon, adding that train culture would be restored which was beauty of the city.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Gujranwala Shuttle train in January, he said and hoped that the Prime Minister would also inaugurate rehabilitation of the Main Line-1 (ML-1) soon. "The PC-1 of the ML-1 is under progress which will be finalized in February and March 2020," he said.

The minister said that after the completion of ML-1, the entire 1,875-kilometres track from Peshawar to Karachi would be fenced and entry would not be possible on tracks, adding that speed of the train would be 160km/hour which would cover the distance from Lahore to Karachi in just seven hours.