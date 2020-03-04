UrduPoint.com
Gujranwala Shuttle Train To Stop At Shahdara

Wed 04th March 2020

Gujranwala shuttle train to stop at Shahdara

The Gujranwala shuttle train will stop at Shahdara railway station form Thursday on its journey from both sides to facilitate more passengers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Gujranwala shuttle train will stop at Shahdara railway station form Thursday on its journey from both sides to facilitate more passengers.

According to a notification, issued by the Pakistan Railways here on Wednesday, the train will stop at Shahdara while going to Gujranwala from here at 10:44am, 3:34pm and 7:52pm for one minute.

On its return, the train will stop at Shahdara while coming from Gujranwala at 7:35am , 1:28pm and 6:34pm for one minute.

