Gujranwala Steel Mill Incident Claims 4 Lives, Injures 2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) At least four workers lost their lives instantaneously while two others suffered catastrophic injured when a torrent of scorching molten iron came crashing down on them at a steel mill near Aimanabad in Gujranwala on Friday.

According to preliminary reports, rescue sources revealed that the devastating accident was caused by a mechanical failure, specifically an imbalance of the boiler, as reported by a private news channel.

Further details indicate that the burned workers, suffering from severe injuries, were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where medical teams are providing emergency treatment to stabilize their condition.

