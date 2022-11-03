UrduPoint.com

Gujranwala Turn Out To Be Fortress Of PML-N In Elections 2023: Khurrum Dastgir

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Gujranwala turn out to be fortress of PML-N in elections 2023: Khurrum Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Thursday claimed that Gujranwala turn out to be a fortress for Nawaz Sharif in the upcoming general elections of 2023, as Gujranwala in the 2018 elections had chosen PML-N, by winning all seats with a majority.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister called the Khan-led protest a 'killer march' as it had witnessed a couple of killings incidents during the march, adding, Imran Khan's much-hyped furlong march to Islamabad is not for a revolution, but for prevailing unrest in the country.

He criticized that Imran Khan, who calls others thieves, has proven himself to be the biggest thief in the country's history with evidence of foreign funding and Toshakhana.

"PTI's long march is a furlong march, not a long march, as their march travels a furlong in a day and march will arrive in Islamabad as late as August 12, 2023".

Replying to a question, the minister accused that Imran Khan's claims in the previous long march were wrong that his party march would be peaceful and PTI has a record of violence-based incidents in Islamabad.

He further said that the PTI leadership only wanted to fulfill its vested interests, adding, the PTI chief has planned to cause clashes between the law enforcement agencies and his workers.

"Federal law enforcement agencies are on alert and they will take action against those trying to take law in their hands", he said, adding, the government is well prepared to deal with any situation.

To another question, he said the next general election would be held on its schedule despite the PTI's "threats, abuses and intimidation attempts".

