Gujrat Corruption case: Court approves plea bargain of co-accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) An accountability court on Tuesday approved the plea bargain of former chief minister Punjab Parvez Elahi's co-accused, Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, in Gujrat development projects corruption case.

The court accepted the plea for a sum of Rs 50 million and ordered the release of the accused after recording a statement of the investigation officer. The officer stated that the accused had paid the first installment, and the remaining amount would be paid through checks.

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani heard the plea bargain of the accused Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry, a former SDO of Punjab Highway Department.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had alleged that the accused received the corruption amount in Gujrat developments projects case, wherein Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi were also implicated, and the amount was transferred to his personal account.

The NAB had accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects of Gujrat district, during his second term as chief minister Punjab.