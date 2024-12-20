Open Menu

Gujrat Development Projects: Court Sets January 7 For Indictment Of Parvez Elahi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Gujrat development projects: Court sets January 7 for indictment of Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) An accountability court on Friday set January 7 for framing charges against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a corruption reference related to Gujrat development projects

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani conducted the hearing on a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), wherein Parvez Elahi did not appear.

In response to a court query, Elahi's counsel stated that his counsel slipped in the bathroom the previous evening, injuring his back and ankle. At this, the NAB prosecutor accused Elahi of using medical excuses to avoid indictment.

The court then sought clarity on whether charges could be framed against the other accused present in the case.

To which, the prosecutor argued that separate indictments could proceed, but Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s counsel opposed the move, stating that all accused should be indicted together.

Elahi's counsel maintained that his client was the central figure in the case, and framing charges in his absence would be illegal. He requested the court to appoint a pleader for Elahi or postpone the day’s proceedings.

After hearing the arguments, the court framed charges against co-accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others. However, the indictment of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was deferred, with the next hearing set for January 7.

The NAB has accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs. 1 billion in kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects in the Gujrat district during Parvez Elahi’s second term as Chief Minister of Punjab.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Moonis Elahi Gujrat January All Billion Court

Recent Stories

European Commission disburses additional €10 mil ..

European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA

27 minutes ago
 EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pe ..

EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project

41 minutes ago
 UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually ..

UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary

56 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strate ..

Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership

57 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with ..

Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference

1 hour ago
 People do not trust state institutions; they want ..

People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..

1 hour ago
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Mak ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives

1 hour ago
 KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, h ..

KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..

2 hours ago
 Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolutio ..

Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA

2 hours ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK

2 hours ago
 Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

2 hours ago
 UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan