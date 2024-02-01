Gujrat development projects: Court summons Parvez Elahi, others for indictment on Feb 14

- Home
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 09:13 PM
An accountability court on Thursday summoned former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elah and other accused for indictment in a case of receiving kickbacks in development projects by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) An accountability court on Thursday summoned former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elah and other accused for indictment in a case of receiving kickbacks in development projects by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani conducted the case proceedings. The police produced the accused, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti, before the court after bringing them from jail. Several other accused also attended the proceedings and received copies of the challan.
The court adjourned further hearing till February 14 and directed the police to produce the accused on the next hearing for framing of charges.
The NAB had accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects of Gujrat district, during his second term as chief minister Punjab.
It is pertinent to mention here that Moonis Elahi had already been declared proclaimed offender in the case due to continuous absence.
