LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) An accountability court on Wednesday dismissed an application to discharge Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to the chief minister Punjab, from a corruption reference related to development schemes in Gujrat.

The court also summoned Bhatti and other accused, including former chief minister Punjab Pervez Elahi, for indictment on December 3.

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shehzad Kayani conducted the proceedings on the reference, wherein Muhammad Khan Bhatti was produced after being brought from jail. However, Pervez Elahi did not appear, but his counsel submitted an application requesting a one-day exemption from court appearance, which was accepted.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua argued that Bhatti acted as a frontman for Pervez Elahi and Moonis Elahi, facilitating corruption. He claimed that Bhatti orchestrated the appointment of preferred officials in the Punjab Highway Department, who then awarded lucrative contracts to favored contractors. The alleged proceeds from these contracts were funneled into Moonis Elahi’s bank accounts, he added.

The prosecutor further revealed that several Punjab Highway Department officials had turned approvers, and Rs. 160 million had been recovered from them.

He urged the court to dismiss Bhatti’s application, emphasizing his central role in the alleged corruption.

However, Bhatti’s lawyer, Muhammad Aurangzeb, in his counter arguments, submitted that his client did not gain any financial benefit from the development schemes. He argued that under NAB laws, individuals without proven financial benefit could not be prosecuted. He maintained that the development projects were initiated as per cabinet decisions and that Bhatti’s actions were in line with instructions from the chief minister’s office. He emphasized that there was no evidence of bribery or kickbacks and that Bhatti was merely performing his official duties.

However, upon completion of arguments, the court dismissed the application to discharge Muhammad Khan Bhatti, setting December 3 as the date for indictment proceedings against all accused.

Muhammad Khan Bhatti had filed the application to be discharged from the reference, stating that he was not accused of taking any monetary benefit and that the court could not proceed against him.

The NAB had accused Pervez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects in the Gujrat district during Pervez Elahi’s second term as chief minister Punjab.