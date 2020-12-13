UrduPoint.com
Gujrat Police Arrested 17 Hardened Criminals Last Month

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Gujrat police arrested 17 hardened criminals last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The Gujrat police arrested 17 hardened criminals, belonging to six criminals gangs, during the last month (November), according to official sources here on Sunday.

These gangsters were involved in 23 incidents of robbery and dacoity in the district. The police recovered stolen property worth Rs 7,306,000 and returned it to the owners.

The police also arrested 155 proclaimed offenders (POs), out of which 36 were listed as the A-category POs and 119 of B-category.

Police also recovered 45-kg charas, one-kg heroin and 491 bottles of liquor from 94 drug-traffickers.

Also, 116 cases were registered against illegal arms carriers, including those displaying weapons. The police recovered 12 Kalashnikovs, nine guns, 13 rifles, 84 pistols and 1,431 rounds from the accused. Three blind murder cases were resolved and killers were arrested. Two blind murder cases were reported at Police Station Sadar Lala Musa and one was traced in the area of Sadar Sarai Alamgir.

