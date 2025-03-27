Gujrat University announces exam results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The University of Gujrat has announced the results of the Associate Degree in Science, Arts, and Commerce (Part I & II) supplementary examinations for 2024-25. These exams were held in December 2024 and January 2025.

According to the Controller of Examinations, the pass percentage for an Associate Degree in Science is 65.38pc, Arts 65.87pc, and Commerce 57.84pc. Results for regular candidates have been sent to their respective colleges, while private candidates have received theirs at the provided addresses.

Candidates dissatisfied with their results may apply for rechecking within 20 days of the announcement.

Rechecking forms are available on the university’s website. The 2025 annual examinations for these degrees will be held in June. Admission forms can be submitted with a single fee from March 27 to April 10 and with a double fee from April 11 to April 18, 2025. Examination forms and results are available at http://www.uog.edu.pk.