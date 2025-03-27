Open Menu

Gujrat University Announces Exam Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Gujrat University announces exam results

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The University of Gujrat has announced the results of the Associate Degree in Science, Arts, and Commerce (Part I & II) supplementary examinations for 2024-25. These exams were held in December 2024 and January 2025.

According to the Controller of Examinations, the pass percentage for an Associate Degree in Science is 65.38pc, Arts 65.87pc, and Commerce 57.84pc. Results for regular candidates have been sent to their respective colleges, while private candidates have received theirs at the provided addresses.

Candidates dissatisfied with their results may apply for rechecking within 20 days of the announcement.

Rechecking forms are available on the university’s website. The 2025 annual examinations for these degrees will be held in June. Admission forms can be submitted with a single fee from March 27 to April 10 and with a double fee from April 11 to April 18, 2025. Examination forms and results are available at http://www.uog.edu.pk.

Recent Stories

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

37 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage termin ..

AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port

37 minutes ago
 AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Father ..

AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

37 minutes ago
 Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 res ..

Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..

38 minutes ago
 Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million in ..

Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t

38 minutes ago
 Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathe ..

Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

38 minutes ago
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tec ..

Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations

39 minutes ago
 Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend ..

Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 2024

39 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge-De Panne, Volta a Catalunya

39 minutes ago
 Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

39 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy f ..

Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircr ..

40 minutes ago
 China launches new data relay satellite

China launches new data relay satellite

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan