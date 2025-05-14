Gujrat University Holds Faculty Meeting To Discuss R&D Challenges
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The University of Gujrat (UoG) convened a meeting of faculty members at its Hafiz Hayat Campus to discuss research and development (R&D) challenges and explore strategies for academic advancement.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor ul Haq chaired the session, which was attended by assistant professors from various departments.
The meeting focused on identifying key R&D issues and proposing measures to improve research output and institutional performance.Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Zahoor ul Haq underlined the significance of faculty engagement in strengthening the university’s research environment.
He said that teaching and research are interlinked, and faculty innovation is essential for academic excellence.He also reiterated UoG’s commitment to upgrading departmental laboratories in line with modern technological requirements to support high-quality research.Participants discussed both academic and operational concerns and offered recommendations aimed at enhancing research productivity. The session concluded with a shared resolve to transform UoG into a research-intensive institution.
Recent Stories
Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gujrat University holds faculty meeting to discuss R&D challenges4 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 376 kg of drugs worth Rs 174 mln4 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies in road accident4 minutes ago
-
89 cases, Rs 268,000 fines over profiteering4 minutes ago
-
MPO expresses solidarity with Pak Army4 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues heatwave warning from May 15 to 1914 minutes ago
-
Students sans helmet, licence to face penalty after May 2114 minutes ago
-
Steps afoot to provide all opportunities to youth under BYP: CM Bugti14 minutes ago
-
SCCI chief urges govt to make FTO laws and rules business friendly24 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Chunian road accident24 minutes ago
-
Last year, furniture was wrongly allocated to closed schools:Sardar Shah34 minutes ago
-
9 arrested on gambling charges34 minutes ago