Gujrat University Holds Faculty Meeting To Discuss R&D Challenges

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The University of Gujrat (UoG) convened a meeting of faculty members at its Hafiz Hayat Campus to discuss research and development (R&D) challenges and explore strategies for academic advancement.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor ul Haq chaired the session, which was attended by assistant professors from various departments.

The meeting focused on identifying key R&D issues and proposing measures to improve research output and institutional performance.Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Zahoor ul Haq underlined the significance of faculty engagement in strengthening the university’s research environment.

He said that teaching and research are interlinked, and faculty innovation is essential for academic excellence.He also reiterated UoG’s commitment to upgrading departmental laboratories in line with modern technological requirements to support high-quality research.Participants discussed both academic and operational concerns and offered recommendations aimed at enhancing research productivity. The session concluded with a shared resolve to transform UoG into a research-intensive institution.

