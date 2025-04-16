Gujrat University Holds Mental Aptitudes Competition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Hiatain Quiz Society at the University of Gujrat hosted the "Kassoti 25" mental aptitude competition at its Hafiz Hayat campus. Nearly 200 teams from various departments and sub-campuses participated, showcasing their intellectual abilities.
After the preliminary rounds, 20 teams advanced to the finals. The competition aimed to promote general knowledge and raise intellectual and cognitive awareness among students. Judges for the event included Nawazish Wlana, Syed Burhan Shah, and Awais Ahmad.
Awais Ahmad, the event coordinator, said such competitions motivate participants to perform at their best, enhancing mental and intellectual capabilities. Abdullah and Saba Tahir's team won first place, earning a cash prize of Rs. 15,000. Aslam Nasir and Ayesha Bashir's team secured the second place, while Tayyab Javed and Sheza Shakeel's team were placed third.
The second- and third-place winners received cash prizes of 10,000 and 5,000 rupees, respectively. Certificates of appreciation were awarded to the organizing team.
