Gujrat University Holds Special Session On Modern Trends In Pakistani Literature

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Gujrat University holds special session on modern trends in Pakistani literature

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Department of English at the University of Gujrat (UoG) organised a special session on 'Modern Trends in Contemporary Pakistani Literature' at the Hafiz Hayat Campus.

Professor Dr. Rizwan Akhtar from the Institute of English, Punjab University, Lahore, was the guest of honour, while Dr. Behzad Anwar hosted the session. A large number of students and faculty members attended the event and discussed the evolution of English literature in Pakistan and its role in shaping national literary identity.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rizwan Akhtar said Pakistani English writers are incorporating local social and cultural realities into their narratives, reflecting the country's evolving demographic landscape. He noted that in recent years, fiction has gained prominence over poetry in Pakistani English literature, with significant contributions from writers such as Mohsin Hamid, Faiqa Mansab, Uzma Aslam Khan, Kamila Shamsie, and Daniyal Moeenuddin.

He emphasized that literature does not exist in isolation from culture and that contemporary Pakistani English writers are portraying the socio-political realities of the country. Encouraging young writers at the university level, he said, would help produce new literary voices to represent Pakistan internationally.

Dr. Behzad Anwar thanked the participants, and the session concluded with an interactive discussion, during which students raised thought-provoking questions on emerging trends in Pakistani English literature.

