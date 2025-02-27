Gujrat University Holds Special Session On Modern Trends In Pakistani Literature
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Department of English at the University of Gujrat (UoG) organised a special session on 'Modern Trends in Contemporary Pakistani Literature' at the Hafiz Hayat Campus.
Professor Dr. Rizwan Akhtar from the Institute of English, Punjab University, Lahore, was the guest of honour, while Dr. Behzad Anwar hosted the session. A large number of students and faculty members attended the event and discussed the evolution of English literature in Pakistan and its role in shaping national literary identity.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rizwan Akhtar said Pakistani English writers are incorporating local social and cultural realities into their narratives, reflecting the country's evolving demographic landscape. He noted that in recent years, fiction has gained prominence over poetry in Pakistani English literature, with significant contributions from writers such as Mohsin Hamid, Faiqa Mansab, Uzma Aslam Khan, Kamila Shamsie, and Daniyal Moeenuddin.
He emphasized that literature does not exist in isolation from culture and that contemporary Pakistani English writers are portraying the socio-political realities of the country. Encouraging young writers at the university level, he said, would help produce new literary voices to represent Pakistan internationally.
Dr. Behzad Anwar thanked the participants, and the session concluded with an interactive discussion, during which students raised thought-provoking questions on emerging trends in Pakistani English literature.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches Housing Innovation Forum
Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 1,518 inmates ahead of Ramadan
NEP transforms UAE’s PhD holders into innovation, policy leaders
Ministry of Finance launches Federal Government Procurement Procedures Guide
UAE, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing sports cooperation
National Human Rights Institution launches field visits to labour facilities
Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan
Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid A ..
Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan
ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan
Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session
Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Law, order to be ensured during Ramazan: DC5 minutes ago
-
Book, Culture and spring festival concludes at GCWUF5 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns appeals against civilians' trials in army courts till Monday5 minutes ago
-
Group insurance cheques distributed among families of police employees5 minutes ago
-
Gujrat University holds special session on modern trends in Pakistani literature5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates 7-day Seeds Broadcasting drive5 minutes ago
-
TDAP & REMIT host post-WEXNET 2025 mentorship event5 minutes ago
-
Humanities and literature have equal significance: GCWUF VC15 minutes ago
-
FIRs to be registered over violating speed limit: NH&MP15 minutes ago
-
13 gamblers arrested15 minutes ago
-
Strict security arrangements in place for Pak-BD match25 minutes ago
-
SCCI for special incentives to attract investment in KP25 minutes ago