Gujrat University Hosts Literary Competitions

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Qalamkaar Creative Writing Forum, a student society at the University of Gujrat, organised a series of interdepartmental literary and poetry competitions titled 'Ramooz 25' at the Quaid-e-Azam library Auditorium.

The event featured a diverse range of categories, including ghazal, nazm, ashaar, bait bazi, short story writing, essay writing, 100-word stories, visual writing, satire, and others.Over 100 students from various departments showcased their creativity in urdu, English, and Punjabi, reflecting their passion for literature and academic engagement.The event emphasized the significance of literature in nurturing critical thinking, promoting human values, and addressing social issues.

The Qalamkaar Forum has played a key role in highlighting UOG’s literary presence at the national level.Coordinator of Qalamkaar Forum, Malik Hassan Raza, said that literary appreciation and creative expression are essential for intellectual growth and character building. He added that universities are responsible for fostering these qualities among students, and that learning continues throughout life.Judges for the competitions included Izhar Hussain, Irtiqa Naqvi, Ali Mukhtar, Daniyal Nasir, and Hira Sajid. High-performing participants were awarded shields and certificates of appreciation.

