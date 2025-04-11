Gujrat University Hosts Literary Competitions
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Qalamkaar Creative Writing Forum, a student society at the University of Gujrat, organised a series of interdepartmental literary and poetry competitions titled 'Ramooz 25' at the Quaid-e-Azam library Auditorium.
The event featured a diverse range of categories, including ghazal, nazm, ashaar, bait bazi, short story writing, essay writing, 100-word stories, visual writing, satire, and others.Over 100 students from various departments showcased their creativity in urdu, English, and Punjabi, reflecting their passion for literature and academic engagement.The event emphasized the significance of literature in nurturing critical thinking, promoting human values, and addressing social issues.
The Qalamkaar Forum has played a key role in highlighting UOG’s literary presence at the national level.Coordinator of Qalamkaar Forum, Malik Hassan Raza, said that literary appreciation and creative expression are essential for intellectual growth and character building. He added that universities are responsible for fostering these qualities among students, and that learning continues throughout life.Judges for the competitions included Izhar Hussain, Irtiqa Naqvi, Ali Mukhtar, Daniyal Nasir, and Hira Sajid. High-performing participants were awarded shields and certificates of appreciation.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held6 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices7 hours ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan7 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal7 hours ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties7 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus7 hours ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20257 hours ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad7 hours ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight7 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package7 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik8 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP8 hours ago