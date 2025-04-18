Gujrat University Hosts National Debating Event
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 07:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The University of Gujrat (UoG) Debating Society organised a three-day national event titled Lafz 25 at the Hafiz Hayat Campus, aiming to promote a culture of debate and dialogue among youth across Pakistan.
The event featured the 9th All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest, 3rd All Pakistan Parliamentary Debate Championship, and the first-ever Conventional Debates and UOGMUN (Model United Nations Simulation).
Teams from various regions participated in urdu, English, and Punjabi language contests. For the first time, an under-19 category was introduced to encourage young students to engage in structured discourse.
The Parliamentary Debate Championship remained a highlight, focusing on enhancing students' skills in logical reasoning and effective communication.
The event also included a poetry session, brand exhibitions, and food stalls, creating a vibrant environment for participants and visitors.
UoG Registrar Muhammad Naeem Butt was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He emphasized the role of speech and dialogue in developing thoughtful individuals and lauded UoG’s initiatives to promote co-curricular engagement.Trophies, shields, and certificates were distributed among the winners and outstanding participants. Lafz 25 underscored UoG’s commitment to nurturing confident, articulate, and socially conscious youth through inclusive platforms of expression.
