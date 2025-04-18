Open Menu

Gujrat University Hosts National Debating Event

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Gujrat University hosts national debating event

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The University of Gujrat (UoG) Debating Society organised a three-day national event titled Lafz 25 at the Hafiz Hayat Campus, aiming to promote a culture of debate and dialogue among youth across Pakistan.

The event featured the 9th All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest, 3rd All Pakistan Parliamentary Debate Championship, and the first-ever Conventional Debates and UOGMUN (Model United Nations Simulation).

Teams from various regions participated in urdu, English, and Punjabi language contests. For the first time, an under-19 category was introduced to encourage young students to engage in structured discourse.

The Parliamentary Debate Championship remained a highlight, focusing on enhancing students' skills in logical reasoning and effective communication.

The event also included a poetry session, brand exhibitions, and food stalls, creating a vibrant environment for participants and visitors.

UoG Registrar Muhammad Naeem Butt was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He emphasized the role of speech and dialogue in developing thoughtful individuals and lauded UoG’s initiatives to promote co-curricular engagement.Trophies, shields, and certificates were distributed among the winners and outstanding participants. Lafz 25 underscored UoG’s commitment to nurturing confident, articulate, and socially conscious youth through inclusive platforms of expression.

Recent Stories

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

3 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

4 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

4 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

6 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

6 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

6 hours ago
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

10 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

17 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

18 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan