Gujrat University hosts seminar on 'Secrets of Success'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The University of Gujrat hosted a one-day seminar titled "Unveiling the Secrets of Success," organized by the Department of Political Science and International Relations at the Hafiz Hayat Campus.

The seminar aimed to provide students with insights into the regulations and frameworks of successful societies, focusing on their formation, development, and intellectual enhancement.

Major General (Retd.) Farukh Bashir, a renowned social and academic figure, was the guest of honor. The session was chaired by Professor Dr. Faisal Mahmood Mirza, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, and hosted by Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq.Major General (Retd.) Farukh Bashir emphasized the importance of a collective national character in building successful societies, stressing that honesty and truthfulness are key to societal success.

He also highlighted the role of fresh ideas in guiding Pakistani society toward progress and the importance of respecting diverse opinions to strengthen social foundations.Dr. Mirza discussed the critical role of strong institutions and social equality in the success of societies. He also noted that competence and harmonious relationships among citizens are essential for societal progress.The seminar concluded with a message of collective effort and personal dedication to achieving prosperity and success in society.