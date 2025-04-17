Open Menu

Gujrat University Hosts Seminar On 'Secrets Of Success'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Gujrat University hosts seminar on 'Secrets of Success'

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The University of Gujrat hosted a one-day seminar titled "Unveiling the Secrets of Success," organized by the Department of Political Science and International Relations at the Hafiz Hayat Campus.

The seminar aimed to provide students with insights into the regulations and frameworks of successful societies, focusing on their formation, development, and intellectual enhancement.

Major General (Retd.) Farukh Bashir, a renowned social and academic figure, was the guest of honor. The session was chaired by Professor Dr. Faisal Mahmood Mirza, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, and hosted by Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq.Major General (Retd.) Farukh Bashir emphasized the importance of a collective national character in building successful societies, stressing that honesty and truthfulness are key to societal success.

He also highlighted the role of fresh ideas in guiding Pakistani society toward progress and the importance of respecting diverse opinions to strengthen social foundations.Dr. Mirza discussed the critical role of strong institutions and social equality in the success of societies. He also noted that competence and harmonious relationships among citizens are essential for societal progress.The seminar concluded with a message of collective effort and personal dedication to achieving prosperity and success in society.

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group ..

UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine ..

15 minutes ago
 PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection Syste ..

PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection System collects Rs1.58bn in a singl ..

31 minutes ago
 Daman launches nationwide health insurance literac ..

Daman launches nationwide health insurance literacy campaign

45 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings, Hippocratic AI partner to advanc ..

Burjeel Holdings, Hippocratic AI partner to advance generative AI healthcare age ..

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade str ..

Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade structure

59 minutes ago
 UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial ..

UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial industry

60 minutes ago
Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new re ..

Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new regional headquarters

60 minutes ago
 ADGM launches ‘Virtual Sell and Purchase’ real ..

ADGM launches ‘Virtual Sell and Purchase’ real estate service

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Raba ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Rabat International Book Fair

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to present budget in June for FY 2025-26

Pakistan to present budget in June for FY 2025-26

1 hour ago
 UAEREP’s 6th Cycle submission period programme r ..

UAEREP’s 6th Cycle submission period programme receives 140 research proposals

1 hour ago
 Fujairah International Conference of Adventures To ..

Fujairah International Conference of Adventures Tourism to launch April 30

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan