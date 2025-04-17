Gujrat University Hosts Seminar On 'Secrets Of Success'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The University of Gujrat hosted a one-day seminar titled "Unveiling the Secrets of Success," organized by the Department of Political Science and International Relations at the Hafiz Hayat Campus.
The seminar aimed to provide students with insights into the regulations and frameworks of successful societies, focusing on their formation, development, and intellectual enhancement.
Major General (Retd.) Farukh Bashir, a renowned social and academic figure, was the guest of honor. The session was chaired by Professor Dr. Faisal Mahmood Mirza, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, and hosted by Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq.Major General (Retd.) Farukh Bashir emphasized the importance of a collective national character in building successful societies, stressing that honesty and truthfulness are key to societal success.
He also highlighted the role of fresh ideas in guiding Pakistani society toward progress and the importance of respecting diverse opinions to strengthen social foundations.Dr. Mirza discussed the critical role of strong institutions and social equality in the success of societies. He also noted that competence and harmonious relationships among citizens are essential for societal progress.The seminar concluded with a message of collective effort and personal dedication to achieving prosperity and success in society.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine ..
PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection System collects Rs1.58bn in a singl ..
Daman launches nationwide health insurance literacy campaign
Burjeel Holdings, Hippocratic AI partner to advance generative AI healthcare age ..
Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade structure
UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial industry
Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new regional headquarters
ADGM launches ‘Virtual Sell and Purchase’ real estate service
Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Rabat International Book Fair
Pakistan to present budget in June for FY 2025-26
UAEREP’s 6th Cycle submission period programme receives 140 research proposals
Fujairah International Conference of Adventures Tourism to launch April 30
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HCSTSI hosts awareness session on international food safety standards5 minutes ago
-
Syed Zakria Ali Shah appointed as Additional Registrar SCP5 minutes ago
-
Gujrat University hosts seminar on 'Secrets of Success'5 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts seminar on sustainable food supply chain15 minutes ago
-
KP govt proposes amendments to Zakat and Ushr Bill 2025 to support disabled persons, minorities25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner joins Sundas Foundation to mark World Hemophilia Day25 minutes ago
-
Railways Minister Abbasi, PML-N's Tahira Aurangzeb hold cordial meeting25 minutes ago
-
PM approves Rs500m grant for Sadiq Public School, 200 Baloch students to get full scholarships35 minutes ago
-
DC wants erroneous e-Aabyana bills rectified for proper recovery35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s youngest Taekwondo Champion honored with “Hamaray Heroes” award by PSL35 minutes ago
-
Court sentenced rapist to life imprisonment35 minutes ago
-
Northern Region shown outstanding performance in achieving revenue targets: Postmaster General45 minutes ago