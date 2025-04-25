Open Menu

Gujrat University Hosts Session On 'Soul & Body And Matter & Light'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Gujrat University hosts session on 'Soul & body and matter & light'

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The University of Gujrat (UoG) hosted an intellectual session titled 'Soul & Body and Matter & Light' at its Hafiz Hayat Campus, organized by the Hayateen Science Society & Club.

Renowned Islamic scholar and preacher Sahibzada Ghulam Bashir Naqshbandi was the chief guest, while Dr. Zahid Anwar, Coordinator HSSC, presided over the event.

Notable guests included Shakeel Janjua, Dr. Hamid Farooq Bukhari, and Yasir Hussain Jami. Sahibzada Naqshbandi spoke on the Islamic perspective of life after death, stressing that remembrance of Allah brings peace to the heart.

He described the soul as eternal and spiritually enriched, in contrast to the mortal, material-dependent body. He highlighted the metaphysical aspects of the soul, including the experience of true dreams and the soul’s liberation from physical senses.

Shakeel Janjua introduced the guest with poetic verses. Dr Bukhari stressed that success lies in self-purification and good deeds. Yasir Jami shared spiritual insights from renowned scholars. Dr. Zahid Anwar concluded by thanking the participants and urged the audience to balance worldly progress with spiritual development through righteous actions.

Recent Stories

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital R ..

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..

27 minutes ago
 UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint aft ..

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack

3 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asi ..

Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea

3 hours ago
 Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental he ..

Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health

3 hours ago
 At least four killed in in landmine blast near Que ..

At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

7 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

21 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

21 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

21 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan