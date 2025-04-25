Gujrat University Hosts Session On 'Soul & Body And Matter & Light'
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The University of Gujrat (UoG) hosted an intellectual session titled 'Soul & Body and Matter & Light' at its Hafiz Hayat Campus, organized by the Hayateen Science Society & Club.
Renowned Islamic scholar and preacher Sahibzada Ghulam Bashir Naqshbandi was the chief guest, while Dr. Zahid Anwar, Coordinator HSSC, presided over the event.
Notable guests included Shakeel Janjua, Dr. Hamid Farooq Bukhari, and Yasir Hussain Jami. Sahibzada Naqshbandi spoke on the Islamic perspective of life after death, stressing that remembrance of Allah brings peace to the heart.
He described the soul as eternal and spiritually enriched, in contrast to the mortal, material-dependent body. He highlighted the metaphysical aspects of the soul, including the experience of true dreams and the soul’s liberation from physical senses.
Shakeel Janjua introduced the guest with poetic verses. Dr Bukhari stressed that success lies in self-purification and good deeds. Yasir Jami shared spiritual insights from renowned scholars. Dr. Zahid Anwar concluded by thanking the participants and urged the audience to balance worldly progress with spiritual development through righteous actions.
