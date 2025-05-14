Open Menu

Gujrat University, NADRA Sign MoU To Enhance Student Data Verification

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The University of Gujrat and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish institutional collaboration for student identity verification and secure data integration.

Under the agreement, the university will have authorised access to NADRA’s national database to verify student records. The initiative aims to ensure data accuracy, streamline administrative procedures, and support the university’s transition to a secure and technology-based academic environment.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor-ul-Haq (TI), speaking at the signing ceremony, highlighted the importance of partnerships between academic institutions and national digital agencies. He said such collaborations were vital for building a secure and efficient higher education system.He also offered the Gujrat University's support in providing IT-based training and capacity-building programs for the NADRA office, utilising the university’s academic and technical resources.

