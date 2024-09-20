Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Gul Asghar prioritizes implementation of axle load for safeguarding lives, highways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Communications Gul Asghar Khan Baghoor on Friday emphasized that the implementation of axle load will be his top priority to protect national highways and safeguard precious human lives.

He expressed these views while talking to NH&MP officials during his visit to the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) headquarters.

Inspector General (IG) NH&MP Salman Chaudhry warmly welcomed the Secretary on arrival at NH&MP headquarters.

On this occasion, the Parliamentary Secretary was briefed in detail about the strategy, axle load control regime and other challenges of Motorway Police.

Inspector General Salman Chaudhry, Additional Inspector General of Police, DIGs and other senior officers were also present.

The Parliamentary Secretary assured that the implementation of Axle Load will be my first priority to save national highways and precious human lives.

Gul Asghar Khan Baghoor said the development of any country requires a lot of work in the field of communications, telecommunications and energy. Because these are the means by which nations develop, he added.

Gul Asghar Khan said there is an urgent need to solve the shortage of manpower in the Motorway Police on an urgent basis. Secretary said he will personally try his best to make efforts for the increase in the salaries of the Motorway Police.

Motorway Police has brought down the traffic accidents significantly through its best strategy, Secretary added.

Additionally, the Parliamentary Secretary attended the martyrs' memorial to pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while performing their duties and offered special prayers for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

