Gul-e-Daudi Exhibition Starts In City

Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:39 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The annual Chrysanthemum (Gul-e-Daudi) exhibition organised by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) kicked off here on Thursday at Zakariya park.

Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan and DG PHA Syed Shafqat Raza inaugurated the exhibition.

MPA Javed Ansari, Vice Chairman PHA Malik Amjad Abbas and Additional Secretary Housing Asif Rauf were also present.

On the occasion, Dr Irshad said the exhibition would provide best entertainment to the citizens and promote healthy activities.

He said the city parks were being improved and Clean and Green vision was being implemented.

The DC congratulated PHA for organising the wonderful exhibition and it would provide recreational opportunity to Multanites.

He asked the citizens to enjoy the exhibition by following Corona SOPs. PHA was taking steps to enhance the beauty of the city and would continue to promote such healthy activities in the future as well, he said.

DG PHA Syed Shafqat Raza said they were committed to enhance the city's beauty and promote tree plantation.

He said the exhibition will continue throughout the week as more than 16,000 pots were decorated with dozens of colours and varieties of flowers.

