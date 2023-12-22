Open Menu

Gul-e-Daudi Exhibition To Be Held In Current Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Gul-e-Daudi exhibition to be held in current month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The annual chrysanthemum (Gul-e-Daudi) exhibition organized by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would be held in the current month to provide recreational activities to citizens.

Additional Secretary Housing Rana Akhlaq Ahmad expressed these views during a tree plantation drive at Quaid-e-Azam Park here on Friday. Director Admin and Finance Muhammad Akhtar Mundhera, Director Engineering Adnan Butt and Deputy Director Horticulture Chaudhary Ghulam Nabi were also present.

He said that PHA was committed to making Multan city green and the department has been given the task of planting shady trees in green belts and parks of the city.

The tree plantation was being made at the entrance and exit points of the city while the plantation of local shady trees was underway at Shujaabad, Matital, and other places.

He further said that PHA Multan has been given the task of planting more trees.

PHA was taking steps to provide facilities to people and construction projects in new parks will be completed soon, he concluded.

APP/sak

