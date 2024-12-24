Gul e Dawoodi exhibition starts in Islamia College Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Gul e Dawoodi exhibition has started in Islamia College Peshawar, attracting flower lovers in droves.

The captivating fragrance and vibrant colours of Gul e Dawoodi (Chrysanthemum) proved a refreshing touch to the College's historic charm during winter.

The impressive event, organized by the Department of Horticulture of the College, features a stunning array of 30 varieties of Gul e Dawoodi, alongside French and African varieties of Gul e Sadburg (Marigold) brought joy on faces of Peshawarties.

The exhibition would continue till December 31, 2024, said the spokesman of the College.

The exhibition has become a significant attraction for flowers lovers and horticulturists besides drew in visitors from all walks of life, including students, faculty, and nature enthusiasts, eager to witness the colorful spectacle.

Gul e Dawoodi is a winter season flowering plant with extra ordinary big flowers on two feet long stems. The different vibrant colours of gigantic flowers make Gul e Dawoodi one of the most demanded seasonal flowering plant of winter.

Perfect for home decor, it purified air production, normalizing temperature, adding extra care needed for the provision of water and light.

Its growth depends on the atmosphere, nature and weather and the soil and atmosphere of northern belt of Pakistan especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab were ideally suited for its growth.

Among the visitors at the exhibition was Nasir Khan, a property dealer from Wapda Town said “Gul e Dawoodi is my favorite winter flower, and I came all the way from Nowshera to see its different varieties on display at this exhibition,”.

The exhibition’s vibrant colours and soothing fragrances bring joy and energy to the cold winter days.

Nisar said that since his childhood he was coming to ICP for its exhibitions and planted its varieties at home.

The visitors said that such an impressive flowers exhibition was a great blessing for people, and thanked the college administration for organizing a successful exhibition.

The sight of these colorful blooms serves as a reminder of nature’s beauty and resilience, brightening the lives of Peshawar’s residents during the winter months.

The event not only celebrates the region’s horticultural diversity but also fosters a deeper appreciation for the importance of research and innovation in agricultural practices.

