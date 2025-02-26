Open Menu

Gul Imam Police Station’s SHO Acknowledged

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Gul Imam Police Station’s SHO acknowledged

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank, Cadet Haji Nasir Khan on Wednesday awarded a cash prize and certificate of appreciation to the Station House Officer(SHO) Masood Khan in recognition of his outstanding performance.

According to the police spokesman, the SP praising the police officer who is currently serving as station house officer of the Gul Imam police station, said that officers like him were a source of pride for the police force.

He added that these officers were not only committed to eradicating crime but are also constantly working towards maintaining peace and protecting the lives and property of the public.

SP Investigation also said that courageous and dutiful officers like SHO Masood Khan were invaluable assets to the police force, playing a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of the public.

Recent Stories

Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Cong ..

Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Congress

15 minutes ago
 EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valu ..

EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valued at AED625 million

30 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores col ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores collaboration with South African ..

44 minutes ago
 Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence A ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honours 55 winners of 3rd ..

44 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International ..

Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..

60 minutes ago
 DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dub ..

DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..

1 hour ago
Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, i ..

Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience

1 hour ago
 Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens e ..

Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens emirate’s position as smart c ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing ' ..

Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing 'Shams Studios'

2 hours ago
 'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Isl ..

'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Ba ..

3 hours ago
 Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO r ..

Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan