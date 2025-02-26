Gul Imam Police Station’s SHO acknowledged

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank, Cadet Haji Nasir Khan on Wednesday awarded a cash prize and certificate of appreciation to the Station House Officer(SHO) Masood Khan in recognition of his outstanding performance.

According to the police spokesman, the SP praising the police officer who is currently serving as station house officer of the Gul Imam police station, said that officers like him were a source of pride for the police force.

He added that these officers were not only committed to eradicating crime but are also constantly working towards maintaining peace and protecting the lives and property of the public.

SP Investigation also said that courageous and dutiful officers like SHO Masood Khan were invaluable assets to the police force, playing a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of the public.