Gulalai's Father Sent To Jail On 14-day Judicial Remand

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 10:54 PM

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

The US embassy also expresses concerns over arrest of Professor Muhammad Ismail on hate speech and spreading fake information on social media.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News, Oct 25, 2019) Professor Muhammad Ismail, the father of renowned right' activist Gulalai Islami, on Friday was sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand for his alleged role in hate speech and spreading fake information against the government institutions of Pakistan on social media. According to the reports, Federal Investigation Agency booked Professor Muhammad Ismail under Sections 10 and 11 of Peca 2016 read with Section 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code at FIA Cyber Crime Circle in Peshawar for spreading fake information about state institutions on Facebook and Twitter. A day after his arrest in Peshawar, her daughter Gulalai Islamil said that her father was picked up from outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) by "men wearing Malitia dress". On Friday, the FIA produced Professor Islamil before a judicial magistrate to secure his physical remand but the court turned down the request of the FIA and sent the professor to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

His arrest caused huge public attention when people resorted to social media and commented about his arrest.

On his arrest, American Assistant Secretary of State Alice G. Wells, who is also the in-charge of South Asia affairs at the US State Department, also expressed concern while the US embassy also took notice of his arrest.

It may be mentioned here that Gulalai Islamil left for the US few months ago after she was booked in different cases for her alleged role in anti-state protests.
