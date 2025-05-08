Gulberg Executive Housing Under NAB Radar After Affectees Appear At Public Hearing
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 10:32 PM
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan Director General Engr. Masood Alam Khan heard complaints of the people at his office, providing an opportunity to them to submit their grievances
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan Director General Engr. Masood Alam Khan heard complaints of the people at his office, providing an opportunity to them to submit their grievances.
The NAB Multan DG issued executive orders to the concerned officer to expedite proceedings against Owner/Developers of Gulberg Executive Housing Scheme Multan strictly as per law after nine out of total ten (10) complainants filed complaints against the same private entity citing serious fraud allegations and usurping their hard earned money.
The public hearing was held last Wednesday pursuant to the directions of Chairman NAB Lt. Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed, says a release issued by NAB Multan spokesman on Thursday.
Another complainant submitted his application for de-cautioning of his properties. The DG NAB directed concerned Investigation Officer to proceed as per law since caution is no more in field after amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.
The spokesman informed the general public that the Director General NAB hold public hearing every month on first Wednesday at NAB Multan Office, Multan Public school road.
The DG NAB Multan accentuated that under leadership of the Chairman NAB Lt. Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed, land mark measures have been taken by NAB to make organization more effective and efficient. He emphasized that
NAB Multan is utilizing all its resources in pursuit of holding corrupt elements accountable.
Recent Stories
Civil Defence warden posts activated for public safety
Police conduct mock exercise to demonstrate preparedness
Gulberg executive housing under NAB radar after affectees appear at public heari ..
Court to issue judgment regarding shifting of cases: Justice Sattar
Governor Kundi hails Red Crescent’s humanitarian work
Punjab govt implementing policies to promote investment in industrial zones: Bri ..
KU rally condemns Indian aggression, expresses solidarity with Pakistan armed fo ..
Foreign woman assault case: suspect nabbed in 51 hours
ATC adjourns hearing on plea for polygraphic, photogrammetric tests of PTI found ..
Protest rally against Indian aggression held for 2nd day at Sindh University
Mengal chairs meeting on civil defense, public awareness in light of Indian aggr ..
WAPDA's new engineers visit Suki Kinari hydropower station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Civil Defence warden posts activated for public safety2 minutes ago
-
Police conduct mock exercise to demonstrate preparedness2 minutes ago
-
Gulberg executive housing under NAB radar after affectees appear at public hearing2 minutes ago
-
Court to issue judgment regarding shifting of cases: Justice Sattar2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi hails Red Crescent’s humanitarian work2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt implementing policies to promote investment in industrial zones: Brig (R) Babar Alauddin1 hour ago
-
KU rally condemns Indian aggression, expresses solidarity with Pakistan armed forces1 hour ago
-
Foreign woman assault case: suspect nabbed in 51 hours2 hours ago
-
ATC adjourns hearing on plea for polygraphic, photogrammetric tests of PTI founder2 hours ago
-
Protest rally against Indian aggression held for 2nd day at Sindh University2 hours ago
-
Mengal chairs meeting on civil defense, public awareness in light of Indian aggression2 hours ago
-
WAPDA's new engineers visit Suki Kinari hydropower station2 hours ago