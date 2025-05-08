Gulberg executive housing under NAB radar after affectees appear at public hearing

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan Director General Engr. Masood Alam Khan heard complaints of the people at his office, providing an opportunity to them to submit their grievances

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan Director General Engr. Masood Alam Khan heard complaints of the people at his office, providing an opportunity to them to submit their grievances.

The NAB Multan DG issued executive orders to the concerned officer to expedite proceedings against Owner/Developers of Gulberg Executive Housing Scheme Multan strictly as per law after nine out of total ten (10) complainants filed complaints against the same private entity citing serious fraud allegations and usurping their hard earned money.

The public hearing was held last Wednesday pursuant to the directions of Chairman NAB Lt. Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed, says a release issued by NAB Multan spokesman on Thursday.

Another complainant submitted his application for de-cautioning of his properties. The DG NAB directed concerned Investigation Officer to proceed as per law since caution is no more in field after amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.

The spokesman informed the general public that the Director General NAB hold public hearing every month on first Wednesday at NAB Multan Office, Multan Public school road.

The DG NAB Multan accentuated that under leadership of the Chairman NAB Lt. Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed, land mark measures have been taken by NAB to make organization more effective and efficient. He emphasized that

NAB Multan is utilizing all its resources in pursuit of holding corrupt elements accountable.