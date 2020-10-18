UrduPoint.com
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar Arrives On Monday To Discuss Afghan Peace Process

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar arrives on Monday to discuss Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hezb-e-Islami of Afghanistan, along with a delegation will arrive here on Monday and would exchange views with the leadership of Pakistan on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations.

During the visit, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi and would also meet Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, Foreign Minister and other dignitaries. He will deliver a talk at a policy think-tank and interact with the media, Foreign office spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

"The visit of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will provide an opportunity for exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations as well as people-to-people interaction," it added.

The visit of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will further strengthen bilateral ties and people-to-people linkages between the two brotherly countries and help advance efforts for peace and stability.

It further said Pakistan attached high importance to its fraternal ties with Afghanistan, rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions.

"Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people. Pakistan has consistently supported an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process," the spokesman said.

