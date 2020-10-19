Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to arrive in Islamabad today

(@fidahassanain)

Gulbuddin Hekmat yar will call on the Prime Minister and the President and will meet the Chairman Senate, the Speaker National Assembly, the Foreign Minister and other dignitaries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2020) Afghanistan leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar along with a delegation was arriving Islamabad today (Monday) on a three-day visit to Pakistan.

He will deliver a talk at a policy think-tank and interact with the media.

The visit of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will provide an opportunity for exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations as well as people-to-people interaction.

Pakistan has consistently supported an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

The visit of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will further strengthen bilateral ties and people-to-people linkages between the two brotherly countries and help advance efforts for peace and stability.