Gulf Countries Eager To Invest In South Punjab’s Livestock Sector, Says ACS
Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, announced that Gulf countries were showing strong interest in investing in Pakistan’s livestock and dairy farming sectors, recognizing the vast potential of South Punjab.
Speaking during a visit by senior officers attending the 36th course at the National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad, he stated that these investments could significantly boost the regional economy and support food security efforts.
During the visit, ACS Rabbani, accompanied by Secretary Services Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen and Director staff member Shumaila Zubair, highlighted agriculture and livestock as the backbone of South Punjab’s economy.
He shared that the South Punjab Secretariat was integrating advanced technologies, including drones and sensors, into the agriculture sector, along with modern irrigation systems to optimize water use and increase crop and meat production.
“Our collaboration with China in these technological advancements is transforming our agricultural landscape,” he noted. Mr Rabbani also underscored the global halal meat market’s immense value, positioning South Punjab as a key player.
He outlined Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s "Livestock Card" program, designed to empower rural women across 13 districts by distributing 11,000 livestock through a lottery. Secretary Services provided an update on the region’s progress, discussing the "Zero Out of school Children" campaign, clean water initiatives, Subhe Nau Schools, and digital reforms such as e-filing and e-procurement systems.
At the event’s close, a shield was presented to ACS Rabbani in recognition of his dedication to regional development.
Recent Stories
Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 election
Strong bullish trend continues in PSX
Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed
Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..
Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..
Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone
Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech
Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia
DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers
Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO directs officers to improve performance2 minutes ago
-
School counselors being made active: DC12 minutes ago
-
Intl symposium at FJWU explores women’s rights through religion, family dynamics, legal frameworks42 minutes ago
-
DC alerts officials on 11 dengue infection cases42 minutes ago
-
Federal govt actively working for uplift of GB people: PM42 minutes ago
-
CESVI donates contemporary laptops to SU’s IBA52 minutes ago
-
PFC hosts reception for Sikh delegation52 minutes ago
-
IWMB empowers frontline rangers with digital skills for enhanced conservation52 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris on both sides of LoC observe Jammu Martyrs Day52 minutes ago
-
Sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go in vain: Muqam52 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz inaugurates model village for flood-hit Ghizer people1 hour ago
-
Pakistani food exporters depart for Malaysia to explore trade opportunities1 hour ago