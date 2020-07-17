UrduPoint.com
Gulf News Praises Governance Of Punjab Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:03 AM

Gulf News praises governance of Punjab Chief Minister

International Newspaper "Gulf News" has acknowledged excellent governance of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and has written that less talkative CM believed in deliverance work instead of making mere gossips

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :International Newspaper "Gulf News" has acknowledged excellent governance of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and has written that less talkative CM believed in deliverance work instead of making mere gossips.

The Newspaper further complimented that Usman Buzdar was a practical manifestation to do more work and talk less. The CM had dedicated his day in and day out for ensuring welfare of the masses and his tweets spoke volumes of his continuous endeavours to bring about progress in the Punjab province.

Gulf news also commended that the steps taken by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar during outbreak of coronavirus were praiseworthy. It also appreciated that Usman Buzdar undertook timely decision to extend lockdown across the province in order to impede the spread of coronavirus.

Electronic NOCs were being issued without any hassle to facilitate business in the province and the efforts of Usman Buzdar with regard to enforcement of e-governance reforms were highly appreciable.

The Gulf News also lauded Usman Buzdar's policy for the provision of flour at subsidized rate for the year 2020-21 and applauded that provision of wheat to the flour mills owners by the government would provide direct benefit to the masses. Buzdar government was also on the forefront with regard to bringing environmental changes and resolving electricity problems. Converting universities of the province to solar energy was an excellent decision.

Due to untiring efforts made by Usman Buzdar, South Punjab Secretariat was being established, concluded the Gulf Newspaper.

