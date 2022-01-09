UrduPoint.com

Gulgee's Painting Unveiled At Pak Embassy In Tokyo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :A painting of Pakistan's famous artist Ismail Gulgee was unveiled at Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo, Japan.

Speaking on the occasion Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad said that Ismail Gulgee was best known for his abstract work, which was inspired by the Islamic calligraphy and also influenced by the "action painting" movement of the 1950s and 1960s.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of Japanese media and entertainment industry, a press release on Sunday said.

Gulgee had visited Japan during 1989 to receive Japan Foundation Award. During his stay, he also completed a painting for the Pakistan International Airlines in Tokyo. Now, it was shifted to Pakistan Embassy, Tokyo.

The ceremony was part of events that are planned to celebrate diamond jubilee of independence and completion of 70 years of Pakistan Japan diplomatic relationship.

