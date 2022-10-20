UrduPoint.com

Guli Bagh Incident Family Feud, Not Act Of Terrorism: IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Guli Bagh incident family feud, not act of terrorism: IGP

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari on Thursday said the Guli Bagh incident was a family feud and not an act of terrorism.

Flanked by Commissioner Malakand Shaukat Yousafzai and the Regional Police Officer, the IGP, while addressing a press conference here, said that the recent incidents of firing at children in Swat and Lower Dir districts were not acts of terrorism, rather those were fueled by personal enmity.

The attack on a school van at Guli Bagh in Swat district on October 10 left the driver dead and two students injured.

Moazzam said that one accused was arrested and efforts was underway for arrest of the two others accused in the case.

Talking about a similar incident in Lower Dir, he said "Another incident of firing in which apparently children were targeted in Lower Dir, was also an armed clash between two rival groups." Rejecting the reports that the two incidents were terrorist acts, he said the police was fully alert and would not allow anyone to take law in one's own hands.

It is pertinent to mention that both the incidents sparked mass protests in Swat valley.

