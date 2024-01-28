Gulmina Bilal Marks History As First Woman Chairperson Of NAVTTC
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) warmly welcomed Gulmina Bilal Ahmad as its new Chairperson, marking a historic moment as she became the first woman to hold a leadership position at the Commission.
With an illustrious career spanning over 24 years in the development sector, Gulmina Bilal Ahmad brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Her expertise focuses on peacebuilding, countering violent extremism, developing alternate narratives, communications, sensitization, research, and capacity building, a news release on Sunday said.
Internationally recognized as a facilitator, Gulmina Bilal Ahmad has worked with esteemed clients in the United States of America, Germany, Romania, and Bulgaria. Her proficiency also extends to countering violent extremism, public policy, and communications studies, making her a sought-after resource person in these domains.
Additionally, she has numerous publications to her credit.
Her exceptional career and dedication to the development sector make Gulmina Bilal Ahmad a fitting leader for NAVTTC.
The organization looks forward to a new era under her guidance, embracing diversity and fostering excellence in vocational and technical training.
Welcoming Ms. Bilal this morning, Executive Director NAVTTC, Muhammad Aamir Jan said: 'It is with great enthusiasm
that we extend a warm welcome to Ms. Gulmina Bilal Ahmad as the new Chairperson of NAVTTC. Her proven track record in the development sector and commitment to positive change align seamlessly with NAVTTC's vision. Together, we look forward to forging a path of excellence in vocational and technical training."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Sindh announces to send people over 75 years to Hajj and Umrah7 minutes ago
-
Punjab ministers meet Sikh community in Toronto17 minutes ago
-
PU awards PhD degrees17 minutes ago
-
Minister inspects Bund Road corridor, reviews advancements17 minutes ago
-
DEO Rescue-1122 seeks plan for elections in two days27 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes off 900 liters adulterated milk27 minutes ago
-
Election code of conduct to be implemented: RPO27 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held, drugs recovered37 minutes ago
-
Annual science warts exhibition held37 minutes ago
-
KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi distributes laptops among students47 minutes ago
-
Labourer dies, another hurt as wall caved in57 minutes ago
-
CM Baqar decides to recruit ‘Sub-Registrars’ through SPSC57 minutes ago