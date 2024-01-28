Open Menu

Gulmina Bilal Marks History As First Woman Chairperson Of NAVTTC

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Gulmina Bilal marks history as first woman Chairperson of NAVTTC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) warmly welcomed Gulmina Bilal Ahmad as its new Chairperson, marking a historic moment as she became the first woman to hold a leadership position at the Commission.

With an illustrious career spanning over 24 years in the development sector, Gulmina Bilal Ahmad brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Her expertise focuses on peacebuilding, countering violent extremism, developing alternate narratives, communications, sensitization, research, and capacity building, a news release on Sunday said.

Internationally recognized as a facilitator, Gulmina Bilal Ahmad has worked with esteemed clients in the United States of America, Germany, Romania, and Bulgaria. Her proficiency also extends to countering violent extremism, public policy, and communications studies, making her a sought-after resource person in these domains.

Additionally, she has numerous publications to her credit.

Her exceptional career and dedication to the development sector make Gulmina Bilal Ahmad a fitting leader for NAVTTC.

The organization looks forward to a new era under her guidance, embracing diversity and fostering excellence in vocational and technical training.

Welcoming Ms. Bilal this morning, Executive Director NAVTTC, Muhammad Aamir Jan said: 'It is with great enthusiasm

that we extend a warm welcome to Ms. Gulmina Bilal Ahmad as the new Chairperson of NAVTTC. Her proven track record in the development sector and commitment to positive change align seamlessly with NAVTTC's vision. Together, we look forward to forging a path of excellence in vocational and technical training."

