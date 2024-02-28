Gulmina Thanks CPSC For Investment In TVET Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Chairperson of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Gulmina Bilal on Tuesday thanked the Colombo Plan Staff College for Technician education (CPSC) for their investment in strengthening the Technical and Vocational Education & Training (TVET) sector in the country.
The CPSC team called on Chairperson NAVTTC and presented her with a small token of appreciation, said a press release issued here.
CPSC in collaboration with NAVTTC is currently conducting a transformative 5-day training program on "Accreditation and Certification in Achieving Quality Assured TVET."
This initiative seeks to standardize TVET programs, ensuring a uniform standard of quality across different institutions and regions.
