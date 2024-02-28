Open Menu

Gulmina Thanks CPSC For Investment In TVET Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Gulmina thanks CPSC for investment in TVET sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Chairperson of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Gulmina Bilal on Tuesday thanked the Colombo Plan Staff College for Technician education (CPSC) for their investment in strengthening the Technical and Vocational Education & Training (TVET) sector in the country.

The CPSC team called on Chairperson NAVTTC and presented her with a small token of appreciation, said a press release issued here.

CPSC in collaboration with NAVTTC is currently conducting a transformative 5-day training program on "Accreditation and Certification in Achieving Quality Assured TVET."

This initiative seeks to standardize TVET programs, ensuring a uniform standard of quality across different institutions and regions.

Related Topics

Education Colombo National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

24 minutes ago
 2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

35 minutes ago
 Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

34 minutes ago
 Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'g ..

Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says

40 minutes ago
 QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

36 minutes ago
 MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March ..

MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1

36 minutes ago
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enh ..

HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency

36 minutes ago
 Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders

Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders

36 minutes ago
 AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian ..

AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation

36 minutes ago
 Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and st ..

Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and strip-search paramedics: UN

35 minutes ago
 Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman felicitates Syed Murad Ali ..

Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman felicitates Syed Murad Ali Shah

35 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali misses practice session d ..

Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali misses practice session due to personal commitments

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan