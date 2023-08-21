Open Menu

'Gulshan Cash & Carry' Stores Sealed For Overpricing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration on Monday sealed Gulshan Cash and Carry stores for overcharging the consumers and violating the official price list.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration received number of complaints regarding overcharging from public against the cash and carry store Assistant Commissioner D.I Khan, Farhan Ahmed along with field staff and local police inspected the store.

During the visit, the assistant commissioner checked the prices and quality of food items.

The various expired items were being sold at the store which were taken into custody by the field staff.

Besides, it was observed that the items were being sold at higher prices than the official price list.

The assistant commissioner sealed the store and said the legal action would be taken against the owner of the store.

The assistant commissioner said the district administration were trying its best to provide relief to the citizen by ensuring availability of daily use items at officially prescribed rate list.

