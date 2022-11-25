UrduPoint.com

Gulshan Cricket Club Wins 'Senior League Championship-2022'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 12:20 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Gulshan Cricket Club has won the final match of 'Senior League Championship-2022' cricket tournament held at Ratta Kulachi Cricket Stadium here Friday.

The eight top teams of the district participated in the championship, organized by Regional sports Officer Anwar Kamal Barki under the supervision of Al-Quresh Cricket Club President Arif Qureshi.

In the final match, the Gulshan Cricket Club set a target of 165 for Dera Eleven and restricted the opponent team at 148 all out.

Owner of Al-Hamd Property Group Khurram Shehzad and Naib Nazim of Ratta Kulachi Union Council, Ward-I Farman Qureshi were the Chief guests at the concluding ceremony of the event which was attended by a number of cricket loving spectators and players.

The chief guests also distributed cash prizes and trophies among the players and teams.

The captain of the winning team Ali Dar received Rs 25,000 cash award and a trophy while the runner up team's captain Haji Muhammad Shafique received Rs 15,000 cash award. The players of qualifying teams of semi-finals also received Rs 5,000 each.

