LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar inaugurated newly-constructed four-storey building of Gulshan-e-Ravi police station, here on Wednesday.

Two children of martyrs of Lahore police presented the CCPO with a bouquet at his arrival, and a smartly turned-out contingent of police presented him the guard of honour.

The CCPO inspected different sections of the building and lauded the quality of construction work as well as facilities provided there. He said that new buildings of four police stations had been inaugurated during the last two months which was a great news for the Lahore police. He said modern infrastructure had been provided to the city police with digitalised facilities. He promised that standardized improvements would be made gradually in all police stations of Lahore.

The Gulshan-e-Ravi police station building consists of state-of-the-art four stories covering total area of around three kanals and 10 marlas, with more than 20 capacious rooms including Front Desk, SHO's room, In-charge Investigation rooms, Muharrar's room, record room, two separate lockups for male and females, four residential barracks for police station personnel, a modern kitchen and a dining hall along with a 10-foot high security wall.

The building has been completed with a total cost of around Rs 5.6 crore with the support of Communication and Works Department. It also has a water tank with capacity of 5,000 gallons of water, a tube-well as well as 100-kV transformer.

The CCPO Lahore also distributed appreciation letters among the officers of the Buildings Department and commendation certificates among the officers of Development Branch of Capital City Police Headquarters over their good performance in completion of Gulshan-e-Ravi police station building.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, SSP Investigation Husnain Haider, CTO Lahore Dr Asad Ejaz, SP Headquarters Muhammad Abdullah Lak, SP Operations Iqbal Town Dr Ammara Sherazi, SP Investigation Aftab Phularwan, other senior police officers and staff of Gulshan-e-Ravi police station were also present.