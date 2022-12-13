Gulshan Iqbal park to be inaugurated on Dec 24

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that Gulshan Iqbal Park would be inaugurated on December 24 and Mubarakpura Park would be extended.

He said that permits issued to various companies for digging in the city were canceled and cases will be registered against those who damage the infrastructure.

He expressed these views while addressing the weekly meeting on development projects.

Local political leaders, officers of various departments, conveners of development projects were present on the occasion.

While addressing, Deputy Commissioner said that after the agreement between the Municipal Corporation Sialkot and Solid Waste Management (SWMC) Sialkot, the task of cleaning the sewage drains will soon be entrusted to SWMC.

He said that according to set target, Punjab Intermediate City Improvement Program (PICIIP) officers were bound to ensure the drainage of 35 percent of the city's sewerage water in two months and the machinery would be removed from Gohadpur chowk after completing the work by December 31.

The DC said that under the Roshan Sialkot campaign, street lights would be installed and made functional on the main highways of the city.Highway department would install remaining poles on Shahabpura flyover soon, he added.

Later, in the meeting with the fertilizer dealers and companies, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that during the current Rabi season, 480,000 sacks of urea fertilizer would be required in the district.The Punjab government was requested to increase the quota of locally produced fertilizer and imported urea.

Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Dr. Sajjad Mehmood while giving a briefing said that wheat had been cultivated on an area of 473,000 acres in the district so far this year.

He said that the fertilizer should be applied with water within 30 days before sowing and a total of 300,000 sacks of fertilizer would be used in December and January.