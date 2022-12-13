UrduPoint.com

Gulshan Iqbal Park To Be Inaugurated On Dec 24

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Gulshan Iqbal park to be inaugurated on Dec 24

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that Gulshan Iqbal Park would be inaugurated on December 24 and Mubarakpura Park would be extended.

He said that permits issued to various companies for digging in the city were canceled and cases will be registered against those who damage the infrastructure.

He expressed these views while addressing the weekly meeting on development projects.

Local political leaders, officers of various departments, conveners of development projects were present on the occasion.

While addressing, Deputy Commissioner said that after the agreement between the Municipal Corporation Sialkot and Solid Waste Management (SWMC) Sialkot, the task of cleaning the sewage drains will soon be entrusted to SWMC.

He said that according to set target, Punjab Intermediate City Improvement Program (PICIIP) officers were bound to ensure the drainage of 35 percent of the city's sewerage water in two months and the machinery would be removed from Gohadpur chowk after completing the work by December 31.

The DC said that under the Roshan Sialkot campaign, street lights would be installed and made functional on the main highways of the city.Highway department would install remaining poles on Shahabpura flyover soon, he added.

Later, in the meeting with the fertilizer dealers and companies, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that during the current Rabi season, 480,000 sacks of urea fertilizer would be required in the district.The Punjab government was requested to increase the quota of locally produced fertilizer and imported urea.

Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Dr. Sajjad Mehmood while giving a briefing said that wheat had been cultivated on an area of 473,000 acres in the district so far this year.

He said that the fertilizer should be applied with water within 30 days before sowing and a total of 300,000 sacks of fertilizer would be used in December and January.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Agriculture Sialkot Gulshan January December From Agreement Wheat

Recent Stories

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

1 hour ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

2 hours ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

2 hours ago
 Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing ..

Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

2 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb ..

Vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb Camera System and a Trendy St ..

2 hours ago
 Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most aff ..

Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most affected Sindh Districts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.